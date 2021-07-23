Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 196.60 ($2.57). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 194.80 ($2.55), with a volume of 183,922 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.92 million and a P/E ratio of -12.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.67.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

