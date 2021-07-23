Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,393 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $30,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after buying an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after buying an additional 394,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,563,000 after buying an additional 369,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

