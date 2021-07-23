XMax Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. XMax has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $121,146.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XMax

XMax (XMX) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,880,911,811 coins. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

