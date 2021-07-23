XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 6%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.21. 111,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,588,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEV. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 16.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.2% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

