Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 782,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $23,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 290,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,239 over the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.