Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $35.05, but opened at $33.94. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 1,901 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,017,804.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,564,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 288,664 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 221,019 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

