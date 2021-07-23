Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE YALA opened at $15.60 on Monday. Yalla Group has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -780.00.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Yalla Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $4,847,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $10,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.