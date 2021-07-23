Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Earns Outperform Rating from CSFB

CSFB restated their outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

