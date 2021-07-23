Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.19. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

