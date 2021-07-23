Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from rising food take-out and delivery orders. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios remains a key growth driver. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-home guidelines are hurting the top line. Yelp is also highly dependent on advertising revenues. Hence, a decline in ad spending in major industries does not bode well. Moreover, waived advertising fees and paused advertising programs were provided to affected customers during the pandemic, which also affected growth.”

Get Yelp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YELP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.47.

Yelp stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -248.98 and a beta of 1.86. Yelp has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.