YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 815,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 132,578 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE YPF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.95. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.75.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

