Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Announce -$1.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report ($1.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the lowest is ($2.24). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($6.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 15.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

