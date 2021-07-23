Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will report sales of $72.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.45 million and the lowest is $71.89 million. BGSF posted sales of $62.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $304.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.96 million to $305.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million.

BGSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 18,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,453. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20. BGSF has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 million, a P/E ratio of 195.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

