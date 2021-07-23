Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). EQT reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 3,243,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,896,420. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

