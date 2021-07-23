Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Announce $12.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) will report earnings per share of $12.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings of $14.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $46.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $80.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $766.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $310.27 and a 52-week high of $901.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $834.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

