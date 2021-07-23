Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce $142.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.60 million and the highest is $147.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $541.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.50 million to $628.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $825.87 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $856.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

TLRY stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92. Tilray has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980 over the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

