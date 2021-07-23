Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

UMPQ traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.26. 28,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.