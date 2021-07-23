Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report $243.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.06 million and the lowest is $242.50 million. WNS reported sales of $214.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $991.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth about $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,344. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.75.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

