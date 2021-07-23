Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGMS. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NGMS stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.00. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 19.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

