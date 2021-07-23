Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Biomerica by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Biomerica by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biomerica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,199. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.