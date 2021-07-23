Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

BWAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.70 million, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.28. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

