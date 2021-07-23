Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $835.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report $835.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.95 million to $870.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.81. 182,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.32. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,063,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,850,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

