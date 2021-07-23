Zacks: Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $14.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $15.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRMT. Bank of America raised their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.85.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

