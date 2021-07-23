Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to post ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.66). Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 231.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

