Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $80,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

