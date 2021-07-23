Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Sell

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELUXY. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

