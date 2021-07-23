Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Hold

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,363. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.38.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

