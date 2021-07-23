Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Hold

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.