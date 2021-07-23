Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Hold

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

DDAIF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 56,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,677. Daimler has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

