Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Hold

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $410.05 million and a P/E ratio of -58.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.65.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

