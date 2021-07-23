Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

ADRNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

