Zacks Investment Research Downgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Sell

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in uniQure by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.