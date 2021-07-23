Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Sell

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPCE. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

