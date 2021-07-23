Zacks Investment Research Lowers AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Get AGC alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASGLY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ASGLY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.84. AGC has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGC (ASGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.