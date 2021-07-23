Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.43. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,003,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $22,242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,162,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.