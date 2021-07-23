Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UUUU. Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $728.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 862,564 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 752,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,650,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

