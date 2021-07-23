Zacks Investment Research Lowers iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Shares of iBio stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $294.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -6.22. iBio has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 895.37%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that iBio will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iBio by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,575,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 6,126,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iBio by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,079,972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iBio in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iBio by 35.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 879,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iBio by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

