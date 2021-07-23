Zacks Investment Research Lowers MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.18.

MGP stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after buying an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $36,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

