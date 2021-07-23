Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past six months, driven by better-than-expected results for second-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite inflation pressure and higher investments in marketing and advertising, results gained from product launches, which led to top-line growth and margin expansion, strong cash flow and improved profitability. Also, continued strength in global pet care category contributed to quarterly growth. Earnings gained from favorable volumes and productivity. Moreover, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. Management lifted the fiscal 2021 view. However, elevated SG&A expenses due to higher marketing investments remain a concern. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic have been headwinds.”

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.75.

SPB opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $11,094,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

