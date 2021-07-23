Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $6.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). Sell-side analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

