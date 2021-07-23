Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.21.

ADC stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

