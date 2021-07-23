Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to “Buy”

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BYPLF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bodycote has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

