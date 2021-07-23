Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. SEB Equities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.72.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $3,923,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $380,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

