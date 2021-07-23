Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FREQ. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,484 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,738,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 391,680 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,501,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,900,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

