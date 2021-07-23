Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) to “Hold”

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. manufactures and sells paints and coatings primarily in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe and internationally. It offers automotive coatings, industrial coatings, trade-use paints as well as marine coatings. Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPCPF opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63. Nippon Paint has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

