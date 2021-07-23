Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) to “Hold”

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 29.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 361.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 422.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 481,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

