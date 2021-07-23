Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

TERN stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $214.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,571,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

