Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to “Strong-Buy”

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $288.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $262.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $129.35 and a 52 week high of $300.54. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.85.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

