Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to “Hold”

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of WVE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 3,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $303.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

