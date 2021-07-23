Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Head to Head Review

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90%

22.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Net Savings Link has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Net Savings Link and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.27 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -265.48

Net Savings Link has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Net Savings Link and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 2 5 16 0 2.61

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $166.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.10%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

