Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lifted to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.93.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $240,221.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,995.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $1,376,855. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

